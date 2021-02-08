Uttarakhand tragedy: Rishabh Pant to donate match fee

Chennai: Pained by the loss of lives in the massive flash flood caused by a glacier breach near Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has decided to donate his match fee of the ongoing first Test against England in order to contribute towards the rescue efforts.

Nearly 150 people were still feared missing and many killed and as many as 10 bodies have been recovered after the tragic incident that took place on Sunday morning.

Pant also urged people to come out and help in these trying times.

"Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," Pant said in a tweet.

"Stay strong people of Uttarakhand. Praying for everyone's well being…," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

The rescue operation is still in progress and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of the kin of all those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 compensation for those who were seriously injured in the disaster.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of all the deceased.

—IANS