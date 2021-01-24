Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Uttarakhand Govt To Increase Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Soldiers Killed In Action

Uttarakhand Govt To Increase Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Soldiers Killed In Action

 The Hawk |  24 Jan 2021 3:58 PM GMT

Uttarakhand Govt To Increase Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Soldiers Killed In Action
X

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced that an ex-gratia granted to the families of soldiers killed in action will be increased to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.

"Ex-gratia granted to next of kin of personnel of Army and paramilitary forces who lose their lives on the line of duty will be increased to Rs 15 lakhs from Rs 10 lakhs," Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said. Rawat made the announcement at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sainik Dham in Dehradun's Purkal village.

"The Sainik Dham is dedicated to spirit, bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers who guard the borders of our country", he said. —ANI

Updated : 24 Jan 2021 3:58 PM GMT
Tags:    Uttarakhand   Gratia   Soldiers   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X