Uttarakhand Governor gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Friday received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Doon Hospital here.



"Today I received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Doon Medical College. I am healthy. I appeal to everyone to get vaccinated whenever their turn comes," Rani said in a tweet in Hindi.

Several union ministers, including Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh among others, have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the vaccination drive.India commenced its second phase of the vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

The country registered a cumulative figure of more than 1.8 crore (1,80,05,503) COVID-19 vaccination doses, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday. These include 68,53,083 Health Care Workers or HCWs (first dose), 31,41,371 HCWs (second dose), 60,90,931 Frontline Workers or FLWs (first dose) and 67,297 FLWs (second Dose), 2,35,901 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (first Dose) and 16,16,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Nearly 14 lakh (13,88,170) vaccine doses were given on Thursday, Day 48 of the vaccination drive, the ministry informed. (ANI)