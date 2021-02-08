Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Damage to NTPC project may delay its commissioning, says Power Minister R K Singh

Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Damage to NTPC project may delay its commissioning, says Power Minister R K Singh

 Dainik Hawk |  8 Feb 2021 12:31 PM GMT

Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Damage to NTPC project may delay its commissioning, says Power Minister R K Singh
X

Dehradun: The Sunday's avalanche has caused an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore to the NTPC's 480 mw Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and has put a question mark on its scheduled commissioning in 2023 with a huge amount of silt lying at the site, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Monday.

The minister visited Tapovan on Monday to assess the extent of damage at the project site, a day after the glacier burst in Chamoli district.

"The project was scheduled to be commissioned in 2023. But there is a question mark now on how long it will take to desilt it as lakhs of tonnes of silt is lying at the project site," Singh told reporters in Tapovan.

"As of now it is difficult to say when we will be able to resume work at the site and when the project will be commissioned," he said.

To a question, he said estimated losses caused to the project are worth around Rs 1,500 crore.

However, the Union minister ruled out any possibility of the project being scrapped.

—PTI

Updated : 8 Feb 2021 12:31 PM GMT
Tags:    Uttarakhand glacier disaster   NTPC project   R K Singh   

Dainik Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X