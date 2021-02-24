Uttarakhand: Culture Department Director Files Complaint Against Secretary In-Charge For Harassment

Dehradun: Director of State Culture Department Beena Bhatt has filed a complaint with Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi against Secretary in-charge Dilip Jawalkar accusing him of passing indecent comments and harassment. Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has sought a detailed report on the entire matter.

In a four-page letter to Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Beena Bhatt has made serious allegations against the Secretary in-charge Dilip Jawalkar and alleged that the secretary has crossed all limits of harassment. Beena Bhatt said that the Secretary and Additional Secretary and Director General tried to degrade her in front of the employees by making indecent remarks on women, their work efficiency and character. Ironically, he has received many letters of appreciation from the Governor and Chief Minister's office. The Director of Culture said that her promotion file was kept under the table by the Secretary for two and a half years, not only that, when she got a promotion on 07 September 2020 following the order of the High Court, the Secretary immediately created the post of Director General in the Department on September 18 and appointed Anand Swaroop. Culture director Beena Bhatt has made several allegations on the functioning of Secretary Dilip Jawalkar in a complaint letter.

After several complaints in the government, the Additional Chief Secretary is investigating the entire case. A letter has also been sent to the Chief Secretary Om Prakash and the Women's Commission on this issue.

Meanwhile, Secretary Dilip Jawalkar told ANI that it is the right of the government to decide who will be the HOD of the department. He further said that he will submit his reply to the government. —ANI