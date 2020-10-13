Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Uttarakhand CM Reviews Status Of Centre-Run Schemes In State

Uttarakhand CM Reviews Status Of Centre-Run Schemes In State

 The Hawk |  13 Oct 2020 2:43 PM GMT

Uttarakhand CM Reviews Status Of Centre-Run Schemes In State

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a review meeting with officials of the state-level Disha Committee over the status of Centre-run schemes in Uttarakhand.

The meeting was held on Monday and it was attended by MP Ajay Bhatt, several MLAs and several high-level officials from the administration. Rawat directed officials to ensure that all necessary information is provided to the Committee members, including parliamentarians and MLAs.

He also said that the projects needed to be undertaken with double energy to make up for the loss of time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister further stressed upon providing placements under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and to give priority to providing mobile connectivity to the deprived villages. —ANI

Updated : 13 Oct 2020 2:43 PM GMT
Tags:    Schemes   Uttarakhand   CM   MP   COVID19   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X