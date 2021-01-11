Top
Uttarakhand CM Directs PWD To Widen Nandprayag-Ghat Motorway In Chamoli District

Uttarakhand CM Directs PWD To Widen Nandprayag-Ghat Motorway In Chamoli District

 The Hawk |  11 Jan 2021 3:34 PM GMT

Uttarakhand CM Directs PWD To Widen Nandprayag-Ghat Motorway In Chamoli District
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed the Secretary Public Works Department to take necessary action for widening the Nandprayag-Ghat motorway in Chamoli district.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, taking cognisance of the villagers's demand regarding Nandprayag-Ghat motorway in Chamoli district, directed the Secretary Public Works Department that the necessary action for the widening of Nandprayag-Ghat motorway should be taken soon," read a statement in Hindi from Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office.

This should be done so that the problems of the people of gram sabhas with a population of thousands in the area can be solved, the statement read. —ANI

