Uttarakhand CM Directs PWD To Widen Nandprayag-Ghat Motorway In Chamoli District

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed the Secretary Public Works Department to take necessary action for widening the Nandprayag-Ghat motorway in Chamoli district.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, taking cognisance of the villagers's demand regarding Nandprayag-Ghat motorway in Chamoli district, directed the Secretary Public Works Department that the necessary action for the widening of Nandprayag-Ghat motorway should be taken soon," read a statement in Hindi from Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office.

This should be done so that the problems of the people of gram sabhas with a population of thousands in the area can be solved, the statement read. —ANI