Uttarakhand CM Approves Rs 100 Crore For Development Works

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved about Rs 100 crore for proposals relating to different departments including home, drinking water and sanitation, women empowerment and child development, secondary education and agriculture.

An official release said the Chief Minister has given financial approval of Rs 20 lakh for the proposal of Home Department for purchase of vehicles.

It said Rs 114.92 lakh has been approved for solid waste Infrastructure (collection and transportation) to Muni ki Reti Municipality.

The release said it has been agreed to release an amount of Rs 5.50 crore and Rs 6 crore for maintenance works of pumping and urban drinking water schemes respectively. —ANI