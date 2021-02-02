Uttarakhand Chief Minister says five police lines will be made hi-tech

Top
 The Hawk |  2 Feb 2021 7:04 AM GMT

Dehradun (Uttrakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said that five police lines in the state will be made "hi-tech" and a new police headquarters will also be established.

The Chief Minister attended a two-day police officers conference.

He said a policy will be made against drugs and police will get helicopter for emergency services.

He said the police were doing good work and efforts are being made to improve facilities for them. (ANI)

