Uttarakhand Business Summit 2021

Ecological balance for sustainable development and sustainable tourism to be the high priority: Dr Saraswat

CII suggests NITI Aayog to Analyse Topography and Install Advance Early Warning Systems for Disaster Risk Reduction in Hill Districts

Dehradun (The Hawk): Ecological balance for sustainable development and sustainable tourism to be the high priority in Uttarakhand, said, Dr V K Saraswat, Chairman, Himalayan State Regional Council & Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India while addressing the gathering as a Chief Guest at the Plenary Session of the CII Uttarakhand Business Summit today. The theme of the Session was "Navigating Businesses through Challenging Times". Dr Saraswat shared that Uttarakhand has immense potential in tourism and suggested that for long-term tourism prospects other forms of tourism like Adventure, trekking, mountain climbing, Eco-tourism which are gaining popularity to be strengthened. MSME sector to develop Food processing industries to synergize growth of Uttarakhand which will give immense benefits to employment especially in the rural areas.





Mr Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII Northern Region & Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Limited in his address referring to the recent disaster in Chamoli District urged NITI Aayog to consider analysing the topography of the state and look at installing advance early warning systems for forecasting and prediction in all hill districts for disaster risk reduction. He mentioned that development in Uttarakhand is important, but it needs to be balanced with ecology and suggested to carry out an Environmental Accounting of the state to enable further development with minimal environmental impact.

Mr Shreekant Somany, Chairman & Managing Director, Somany Ceramics Ltd. while addressing the session shared that the pandemic situation has led to a substantial movement of the companies to the other developing and less developed countries which has triggered a new wave of industrialization. Consequently, the expansion of the manufacturing hub linked with global supply chains would increase not only productivity but also create large-scale employment. The pandemic has also provided an opportunity to follow an export driven model where we have several capabilities already in place and several need to be build. He further shared, that India is endowed with rich pool of unskilled labor and a highly robust service sector but the lack of skilled labor, world class infrastructure and other necessary tools is the area where India needs to improve. He further apprised that to boost MSME exports, CII has recently signed an MoU with Amazon. The partnership is envisioned to enable MSMEs in enhancing their potential to export and leverage e-commerce to further boost domestic trade.

Mr Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council while delivering his opening remarks shared that businesses especially from the MSME sector in India are passing through challenging times due to a host of factors that include technological disruptions, protectionist policies adopted by countries that have been importing goods from India, increasing competition globally and the higher than international cost of capital. It is extremely important for businesses to adjust and to sail through challenging times and come out stronger eventually. He opined that, businesses need to focus on marketing shifts, keeping track of competition, have niche products/services at the right time and right price, analyze data, to keep a complete watch on the economy and change business strategies accordingly.

The session was well attended by over 100 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Government, Academia, NGOs & media over virtual mode.