Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan To Be Established In Gairsain

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday issued a notification to set up a Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan in Gairsain, which became the summer capital of the state in June this year.

Gairsain, a hill town located in Chamoli district, was formally notified as the summer capital of the state on June 8 on the chief minister''s initiative to honour sentiments associated with the statehood movement.

Locating the capital of a proposed hill state in the hills was one of the guiding sentiments of the Uttarakhand statehood movement which was partially realised in June this year when it was declared as the summer capital.

After declaring Gairsain the summer capital, the state government is making efforts to develop the kind of infrastructure it deserves to have as the state capital. Establishment of a bhasha sansthan at Gairsain is a step in that direction, an official release here said. —PTI