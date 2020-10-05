U'khand's SARS-CoV-2 Caseload Rises To 51,991; 510 Fresh Infections, 17 Deaths

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 51,991 on Monday as 510 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 42,368 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,701. The state's toll rose to 669 as seventeen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 253. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 881. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 81.49 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 204 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Nainital and Uttarkashi followed with 116, 56, 40 and 28 cases respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Chamoli, 16 Champawat, 13 Pithoragarh, 12 Rudraprayag, 5 Pauri Garhwal, 2 Bageshwar and 1 in Tehri Garhwal.

