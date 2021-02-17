U'khand's nCoV Caseload Rises To 96,920, Toll Surges To 1682

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,920 on

Tuesday as 53 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin

issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare,

Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of

93,256 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases

in the state stands at 564. The state's toll rose to 1,682 as two more

succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours,

whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,418. Total

number of patients treated and cured today was 96. The percentage of

recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 96.22

percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 21

fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 11 and 8

respectively. That apart, 7 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3

Pithoragarh, 2 Pauri Garhwal, 1 Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in

Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.



















