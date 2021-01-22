U'khand's Daily Virus Cases Dwindle To A New Low, No Abatement In Fatalities









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 22, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,464 on Friday as 110 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 90,730 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,795. The state's toll rose to 1,629 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,310. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 183. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.04 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 54 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 29 and 13 cases respectively. That apart, 4 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3 Rudraprayag, 2 cases each in Champawat and Pithoragarh, 1 each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.





