U'khand's Daily New Corona Cases Drop Below 50 Mark, Mortalities Go Unchecked









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 5, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,431 on Friday as 47 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,469 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 945. The state's toll rose to 1,662 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,355. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 97. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.89 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 21 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 9 and 7 cases respectively. That apart, 4 cases were detected in Chamoli, 2 each in Almora and Pithoragarh, 1 each in Haridwar and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.