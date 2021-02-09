U'khand's Daily nCoV Tally Maintains A Depleting Trend, 2 More Die









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 09, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,590 on Tuesday as 54 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,763 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 790. The state's toll rose to 1,673 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,364. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 67. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 96.04 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 18 fresh cases, whereas Nainital followed with 17. That apart, 9 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 7 Chamoli, 3 Haridwar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.



