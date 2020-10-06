U'khand's Daily Covid Spike Shows Downward Trend, 338 New Cases

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 52,329 on Tuesday as 338 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 42,968 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,414. The state's toll rose to 677 as eight more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 270. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 600. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 82.11 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 123 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Uttarkashi, Nainital and Pithoragarh followed with 55, 39, 32, 20 and 20 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in Bageshwar, 9 Chamoli, 8 Rudraprayag, 7 Pauri Garhwal and 3 each in Champawat and Tehri Garhwal.