Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Ukhands Covid Recovery Rate Nears 92%, 316 New Cases

U'khand's Covid Recovery Rate Nears 92%, 316 New Cases

 The Hawk |  3 Nov 2020 3:30 PM GMT

Ukhands Covid Recovery Rate Nears 92%, 316 New Cases

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On November 3, 2020

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 63,197 on Tuesday as 316 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 57,951 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,705. The state's toll rose to 1033 as four succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 508. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 409. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.70 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 74 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Haridwar, Almora and Pithoragarh followed with 59, 43, 29, 21, 19 and 19 cases respectively. That apart 14 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 13 Chamoli, 12 Uttarkashi, 7 Rudraprayag and 3 each in Bageshwar and Champawat.

Updated : 3 Nov 2020 3:30 PM GMT
Tags:    Dehradun   Uttarakhand COVID 19 case   Health Bulletin   Directorate of Medical Health Family Welfare   Uttarakhand Government   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X