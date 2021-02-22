U'khand's Covid-19 Caseload Rises To 96,719, 2 More Die





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,719 on Monday as 32 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,230 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 411. The state's toll rose to 1,689 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1389. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 72. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 96.39 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 14 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 7 and 4 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 2 Tehri Garhwal, 1 each in Champawat and Nainital and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.