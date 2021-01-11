U'khand's Covid-19 Caseload Rises To 93,777, 5 More Deaths









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 11, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 93,777 on Monday as 156 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 88,196 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,753. The state's toll rose to 1,578 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,250. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 523. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 94.05 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 56 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 44 and 15 cases respectively. That apart, 13 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 8 Pauri Garhwal, 7 Tehri Garhwal, 4 Rudraprayag, 3 Champawat, 2 Pithoragarh and 1 each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.









