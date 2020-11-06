U'khand's COVID-19 Caseload Reaches 64,538 With 473 Fresh Infections

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 64,538 on Friday as 473 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 59,227 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,736. The state's toll rose to 1056 as nine succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 519. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 404. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.77 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 163 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal and Nainital followed with 57, 55, 48, 40 and 39 cases respectively. That apart 17 cases were detected in Almora, 16 Rudraprayag, 14 Pithoragarh, 12 Tehri Garhwal, 7 Uttarkashi, 3 Champawat and 2 in Bageshwar.

