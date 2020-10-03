U'khand's COVID-19 Caseload Races Past 50K As 503 Fresh Infections Added





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 50,062 on Saturday as 503 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 41,095 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,076. The state's toll rose to 648 as twelve more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 243. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 919. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 82.09 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 142 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital, Uttarkashi and U S Nagar followed with 99, 72, 71, 34 and 32 cases respectively. That apart, 16 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 13 Bageshwar, 10 Champawat, 7 Rudraprayag, 4 Chamoli and 3 in Pithoragarh.