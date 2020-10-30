U'khand's Corona Caseload Leaps Up To 61,915, 349 Fresh Infections

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 61,915 on Friday as 349 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 56,771 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,634. The state's toll rose to 1011 as two succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 499. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 242. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.69 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 78 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi followed with 51, 49, 32, 30 and 24 cases respectively. That apart 19 cases were detected in Almora and Chamoli each, 15 U S Nagar, 14 Pithoragarh, 13 Tehri Garhwal, 3 Champawat and 2 in Bageshwar.



