U'khand's Active Caseload Further Slides To 3 Digits; No Respite In Death Rate









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 3, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,281 on Wednesday as 54 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,280 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 997. The state's toll rose to 1,655 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,349. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 95. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.84 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 22 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar and Haridwar followed with 11, 11 and 8 cases respectively. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Chamoli and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.