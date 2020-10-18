Top
U'khand Witnesses Decline In Fresh Covid Cases, Tally Breaches 58K Mark

 The Hawk |  18 Oct 2020 3:40 PM GMT

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 58,024 on Sunday as 376 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 50,982 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,728. The state's toll rose to 927 as three more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 387. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 162. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly come down to 87.86 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 128 fresh cases, whereas Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 42, 34, 31, 29, 28 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 16 cases were detected in Champawat, 13 Uttarkashi, 11 Bageshwar, 10 Rudraprayag, 8 Pithoragarh and 4 in Almora.

