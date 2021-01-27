U'khand Witnesses 85 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 95,826









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 27, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,826 on Monday as 85 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 91,419 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,439. The state's toll rose to 1,639 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,329. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 96. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.40 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 44 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 20 and 11 cases respectively. That apart, 6 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 2 Pithoragarh, 1 each in Bageshwar and Champawat and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.





