Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Ukhand To Get Award Of Excellence For Starting An E-Cabinet

U'khand To Get Award Of Excellence For Starting An E-Cabinet

 The Hawk |  4 Feb 2021 3:51 PM GMT

Ukhand To Get Award Of Excellence For Starting An E-Cabinet
X

Dehradun: Uttarakhand will be given the award of excellence for its initiative in the field of e-governance.

The state has been selected for the 18th CSI-SIG e-governance award, 2020, for starting an e-Cabinet, a significant initiative in the field of e-governance, an official release here said.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to start an e-Cabinet, it said.

The award of excellence will be given to the state at a programme to be held in Lucknow of February 12, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the programme. —PTI

Updated : 4 Feb 2021 3:51 PM GMT
Tags:    Uttarakhand   Award   ECabinet   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X