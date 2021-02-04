U'khand To Get Award Of Excellence For Starting An E-Cabinet

Dehradun: Uttarakhand will be given the award of excellence for its initiative in the field of e-governance.

The state has been selected for the 18th CSI-SIG e-governance award, 2020, for starting an e-Cabinet, a significant initiative in the field of e-governance, an official release here said.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to start an e-Cabinet, it said.

The award of excellence will be given to the state at a programme to be held in Lucknow of February 12, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the programme. —PTI