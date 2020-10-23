U'khand: Three Killed As Truck Rams Into Tents

Top
 The Hawk |  23 Oct 2020 3:01 PM GMT

Rishikesh: Three people, including a minor, were killed as a speeding truck rammed into a row of tents, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Rishikesh-Dehradun road at around 10 pm on Thursday, killing two persons on the spot and leaving two others injured, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Ritesh Shah said. The injured, who were from a nomadic community, were rushed by the police to AIIMS, Rishikesh where a 15-year-old boy succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said. One of the injured is still under treatment, Shah said. The truck driver has been taken into custody and the vehicle seized, he said. —PTI

