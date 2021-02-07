U'khand Takes A Sigh Of Relief As Covid Cases Witness A Steep Decline; Deaths Still Haunt









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 7, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,493 on Sunday as 15 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,554 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 912. The state's toll rose to 1,668 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,359. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 35. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.92 percent. District Nainital topped the tally with 5 cases, whereas District Dehradun and Haridwar followed with 4 fresh cases each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Rudraprayag and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

