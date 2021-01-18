U'khand Reports 6 More Covid Deaths To Keep Concerns Simmering Before Fast Approaching Kumbha









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 18, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94,923 on Monday as 120 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 89,882 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,136. The state's toll rose to 1,617 as six more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,288. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 330. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 94.69 percent. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 38 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Haridwar followed with 36 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 10 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 4 each in Almora and Uttarkashi, 3 Chamoli, 1 each in Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal,