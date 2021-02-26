U'khand Reports 53 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Die In Last 24 Hours









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 26, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,890 on Friday as 53 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,438 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 364. The state's toll rose to 1,691 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,397. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 38. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.44 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 30 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 8 and 8 respectively. That apart, 5 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 1 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

