U'khand Reports 368 New Infections, Toll Breaches 1K Mark

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 60,744 on Monday as 368 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 55,188 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,080. The state's toll rose to 1001 as eight more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 475. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 700. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 90.85 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 97 fresh cases, whereas Tehri Garhwal, Nainital, Haridwar, U S Nagar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh followed with 47, 45, 42, 22, 20, 19 and 19 cases respectively. That apart 18 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 13 Bageshwar, 10 Uttarkashi, 9 Champawat and 7 in Almora.

