U'khand Reports 11 More COVID-19 Fatalities, 288 Fresh Infections

































Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 59,796 on Thursday as 288 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 53,718 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,656. The state's toll rose to 979 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 443. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 518. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 89.84 percent. District U S Nagar reported the maximum number of 62 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Uttarkashi followed with 44, 41, 33, 26, 17 and 14 cases respectively. That apart 13 cases were detected in Bageshwar, 12 Tehri Garhwal, 10 Chamoli, 7 Champawat, 5 Almora and 4 in Pithoragarh.