U'khand Logs 45 Fresh Virus Infections, Tally Mounts To 97,134









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 3, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,134 on Wednesday as 45 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,575 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 463. The state's toll remained static at 1,692 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last four days in a row, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,404. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 31. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.34 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 19 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and U S Nagar followed with 15 and 5 respectively. That apart, 2 cases were detected in Nainital, 1 each in Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.

