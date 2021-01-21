U'khand Logs 4 Virus Deaths, Downward Trend In Daily Count Continues









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 21, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday as 162 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 90,547 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,876. The state's toll rose to 1,626 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,305. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 283. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 94.96 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 67 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 54 and 21 cases respectively. That apart, 4 cases were detected each in Almora and U S Nagar, 3 Pithoragarh, 2 each in Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi, 1 each in Bageshwar, Champawat and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) in Pauri Garhwal.