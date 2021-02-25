Top
U'khand: ITBP, SDRF remove obstacles from artificial lake in Chamoli

 The Hawk |  25 Feb 2021 8:24 AM GMT

Chamoli: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Thursday removed trees and boulders from the artificial lake formed after the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

According to ITBP sources, the flow of the water is not very high and water is discharging smoothly.

The excavation work was carried out from 11:10 pm to 2:30 am last night at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli. Water is being pumped out of the tunnel and excavation up to 180 meters is complete as of now.

The death count in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has reached 70 after two more bodies were recovered from the debris, according to the state government on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation for 134 missing people is underway.

A glacier burst earlier in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, which led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

Tags:    Uttarakhand   Indo-Tibetan Border Police   State Disaster Response Force   Artificial lake   

The Hawk


