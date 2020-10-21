U'khand is a naturally Organic State, certification will help get better price realization for farmers: Subodh Uniyal

CII Uttarakhand Virtual Conference on Advances in Food Processing Sector

Dehradun (The Hawk): "Uttarakhand is a naturally Organic State, certification will help get better price realization for farmers", said Shri Subodh Uniyal, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Uttarakhand while addressing the gathering as a Chief Guest at the Inaugural Session of the CII Uttarakhand Virtual Conference on Advances in Food Processing Sector today. Hon'ble Minister shared that State Government is working towards promoting drip Irrigation for more crop production with less water to overcome the problems of water availability in hilly regions. He apprised that the State is also setting up Centres of Excellences on Apple, Walnut, Organic Produce, Vegetables and other crops for enabling farmers to produce more using latest technologies to meet the goal of doubling farmers income. He informed that states share in eNAM (National Agriculture Market portal) has increased from 17 % in (2017 – 18) to 22 % in (2018 – 19).

Mr P K Swain, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Government of India in his address shared that Uttarakhand is an agriculture centric State with 75% of the population dependent on agriculture. India is famous for 15 Agri Climatic Zones and Uttarakhand has 4 out of these Climatic Zones which makes it the most suitable State in India. He further shared that Uttarakhand is doing well in eNAMand so far 60 markets have been connected which helps food processing industry for procurement of raw materials. He informed that Uttarakhand is the first state to start interstate trade with Uttar Pradesh for vegetables. Mr Swain also talked about the benefits of the three newly enacted Farm and Agri laws and how these laws can open up newer opportunities for the farmers and increase their income through better market connect.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council while delivering his opening remarks shared that the food processing industry is evolving with time. Traditionally the main objective of food processing Industry was preservation and stabilization, the focus today has been shifted to enhance health aspects, flavour and taste, nutrition, sustainable production, food safety & security and also to ensure more diversity for the increasing demand of consumers.

Mr Ram Bilas Yadav, Director, Horticulture & Food Processing, Government of Uttarakhand apprised participants that the state has 2251 crop specific clusters engaging 3.7 lakh people, 2 Government of India approved Food Parks and over 125 Food Processing industries engaging over 14 lac people. He expressed that the environment is conducive for the sector and invited industries to invest in the State especially in the hilly areas which will be a win win for industries, local farmers and youth.

Mr Mahendra Pal, Deputy Director, Horticulture & Food Processing, Government of Uttarakhand informed that the state has tremendous scope in mushroom, pulses, organic produce & medicinal herbs cultivation. He mentioned that horticulture production needs to be increased in the state to attract industries. He apprised that the state has set the target to produce 20000 Mt of Mushrooms & 3000 Mt of Honey by 2022.

While proposing vote of thanks at the inaugural session, Mr Ashok Windlass, Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council & Managing Director, Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd appreciated the efforts of State Government in promoting the best practices for development of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food processing sector in the State. He expressed that Food Processing is one of the key growth sector providing substantial employment and requested government to strengthen it further.

Mr Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand & MD, Indo German Brakes while moderating the session on Role of Food Processing Industry in Food Safety & Nutrition Security expressed need for safe and healthy processed food has been strongly felt during the ongoing pandemic and has been a savior for many during the tough times.

"If it is not safe, it is not food. If it is not nutritious, it is not food", said Mr Manish Singh, Director R & D, FSQ & Nutrition, Fonterra, Sri Lanka while sharing his views at the session on Role of Food Processing Industry in Food Safety & Nutrition Security. He further shared that concern for food safety has motivated people shift their demand from unpacked to packed dairy & food products.

Dr S K Sharma, Head, Department of Food Science and Technology, College of Agriculture, G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology shared that industry need to focus on unexplored crops of the state like seabuckthorn & local rice varieties of the State. He emphasized on high quality checks to ensure safety of food products.

Mr Santosh Mani, Associate Director Rudrapur Plant, Perfetti Van Melle shared that safe food production requires control over processing systems, equipment's & food handling.

The sessions in virtual mode were well attended by over 250 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Government & Academia.