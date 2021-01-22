Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Ukhand Govt Asks For List Of Protesting Teachers, Staff

U'khand Govt Asks For List Of Protesting Teachers, Staff

 The Hawk |  22 Jan 2021 3:53 PM GMT

Ukhand Govt Asks For List Of Protesting Teachers, Staff
X

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Higher Education Directorate on Thursday asked heads of private aided colleges to submit a list of teachers and staff who took part in protests against the state government.

The directorate, in a statement, said that the salaries of the staff from Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Udham Singh Nagar would not be issued till the list is provided.

Teachers and staff of several colleges across the state have been protesting for the last four to five months, demanding an increase in their salaries. —ANI

Updated : 22 Jan 2021 3:53 PM GMT
Tags:    Teachers   Uttarakhand   Garhwal   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X