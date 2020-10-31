U'khand: Dharchula's century-old Jauljibi Mela cancelled due to COVID-19

Dharchula: In view of COVID-19 outbreak, the Dharchula administration has decided to not organise century-old Jauljibi Mela, which was officially started in 1911.

The fair is known for the sale of warm clothes and raw material.

"Local traders have unanimously decided not to hold traditional Jauljibi Mela this year because teh life of people is more precious. This time this fair will not be conducted," Jauljibi Mela organiser Laxman Bisht told ANI.

SK Shukla, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharchula said, "As it would not be possible to maintain COVID-19 protcols during the fair, the people, businessmen, the mela organisers and administration decided to not organise the fair this year."

—ANI