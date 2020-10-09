U'khand Covid-19 Scene Continues To Remain Grim Despite Decline In Active Cases

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 54,063 on Friday as 704 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 45,774 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,289. The state's toll rose to 716 as fourteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 284. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,239. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 84.67 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 242 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Haridwar followed with 73, 70, 66, 66 and 50 cases respectively. That apart, 31 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 20 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, 19 Chamoli, 18 Tehri Garhwal, 17 Almora and 12 in Champawat.

