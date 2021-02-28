Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Ukhand Covid-19 Caseload Inches Close To 97K, Recoveries Slow

U'khand Covid-19 Caseload Inches Close To 97K, Recoveries Slow

 The Hawk |  28 Feb 2021 3:40 PM GMT

Ukhand Covid-19 Caseload Inches Close To 97K, Recoveries Slow
X



Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 28, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,992 on Sunday as 43 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,453 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 451. The state's toll remained static at 1,692 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,396. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 11. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.35 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 18 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 10 and 7 respectively. That apart, 5 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 1 each in Almora, Champawat and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.

Updated : 28 Feb 2021 3:40 PM GMT
Tags:    Dehradun   Uttarakhand COVID 19 case   Health Bulletin   Directorate of Medical Health Family Welfare   Uttarakhand Government   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X