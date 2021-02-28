U'khand Covid-19 Caseload Inches Close To 97K, Recoveries Slow









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 28, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,992 on Sunday as 43 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,453 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 451. The state's toll remained static at 1,692 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,396. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 11. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.35 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 18 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 10 and 7 respectively. That apart, 5 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 1 each in Almora, Champawat and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.

