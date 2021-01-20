U'khand Continues With Low Streak Of Daily Covid Cases Interspersed With Multiple Fatalities













Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 20, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,192 on Wednesday as 153 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 90,264 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,005. The state's toll rose to 1,622 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,301. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 131. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly come down to 94.82 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 71 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 36, 19 and 13 cases respectively. That apart, 7 cases were detected in Almora, 4 Uttarkashi, 1 each in Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh and 0 (Nil) in Bageshwar, Champawat, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.