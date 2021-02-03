U'khand CM To Felicitate Doctors, Healthcare Workers For Exemplary Services During COVID-19

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday announced an appreciation amount of Rs 11,000 to doctors and healthcare workers deployed on COVID-19 duty for their exemplary services.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, the doctors will also be given a certificate of appreciation for their efforts during the pandemic.

During a program on Tuesday, Rawat announced to honour COVID-19 warriors with an amount of Rs 11,000 and a certificate as a token of appreciation.

He also flagged off 132 new ambulances on Tuesday, which will join the existing fleet of emergency medical services 108.

"The strengthening of health facilities has been a top priority of the state government, with the inclusion of 132 new ambulances in the emergency service, patients will get quick benefits of healthcare, especially in the hilly areas, this service will prove to be life-giving for patients," Rawat said. —ANI