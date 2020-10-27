U'khand Chief Secretary Directs Officials To Update Database Of All Health Care Workers By Oct 28

Dehradun: Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed the state's officials to update the database of all government and non-government health care workers by October 28. He called a meeting of district magistrates on Monday regarding the task force on the COVID-19 vaccine through video conference.

He instructed all the district magistrates to form COVID-19 vaccine cells and also directed for the appointment of CDO or ADM rank officers at the district level as nodal officers. Secretary Health Amit Negi said that through continuous campaigning for the prevention of Covid-19 in all the districts, efforts should be made to raise awareness among the people.

He also said that due to the festive season, special preparations should be made in the markets, for which discussions have been held with industries, traders, etc. and special efforts should be made at the district level as well to prevent the spread of COVID-19. —ANI