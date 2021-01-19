U'khand Chapter Of FICCI FLO Organizes A Webinar On 'Sustainable Agriculture

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Agriculture Committee of Uttarakhand and FICCI FLO, Uttarakhand chapter today organized a webinar on 'Sustainable Agriculture: Organic Farming for Women Entrepreneur'. The speaker was Mr. Ram Vilas Yadav, Director, Horticulture, Govt. of Uttarakhand was the speaker of the session. The session was attended by the FLO members of all the 17 Chapters from India.

Mr. Subodh Uniyal, Cabinet Minister, Agriculture, Govt. of Uttarakhand said, "I am happy to be a part of the impactful knowledge sharing session on 'Sustainable Agriculture: Organic Farming for Women Entrepreneur'. Sustainable agriculture is the need of the hour and we need to propagate it for the betterment of mankind. The women of Uttarakhand are very dedicated and hardworking. This session will definitely help them to enhance their skills and earn better livelihood. "

Commenting on the occasion, Mrs. Jahnabi Phookan, National President, FLO said, "It is an undeniable fact that organic farming empowers women and promotes gender equality. But there are several policy issues that need to be ironed out, for reaching the full potential in terms of agriculture and the role of women. It is important to create a more inclusive and innovative environment for solving some of agriculture's pressing issues. I am very happy to be a part of this session by the Uttarakhand Chapter as my vision is of Sustainability and of Sustainable Livelihood for women's economic upliftment. It is my belief that it is only through women's sustainable livelihood that can lead to her empowerment and only women's economic empowerment can lead to an equitable society."

According to Mrs. Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Chairperson, Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI FLO, "Women are the backbone of Uttarakhand. In the last few years there has been a lot of innovations and technological advancements that are responsible for the changes and opportunities in the field of sustainable agriculture but still this sector is facing certain challenges globally. We have tried to bring together the industry experts and share their thoughts on the subject. We are elated to organize this session on Organic farming for the talented and hardworking women entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand and educate them on sustainable agriculture so that they can leverage the same to earn their livelihood. "

Shri Subodh Uniyal, Cabinet Minister, Agriculture, Govt. of Uttarakhand was the Chief Guest, Mrs. Jahnabi Phookan, National President, FLO, was the Guest of Honour. The session was moderated by Dr. Neha Sharma, Chief Co-coordinator, Agriculture Committee & Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Uttarakhand Chapter. Ms. Komal Batra, Sr. Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Uttarakhand Chapter attended the session.