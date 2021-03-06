U'khand Assembly Adjourned Sine Die

Gairsain: The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Saturday after passing the state''s budget of over Rs 57,400 crore for 2021-22 fiscal.

A total of eight bills, including the appropriation bill, were passed during the six-day budget session of the state Assembly, which started on March 1.

Heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches took place on Saturday during the debate on the opposition''s cut motion on the budgetary demands.

Congress members rushed into the Well of the House in support of their cut motion and remained there till the conclusion of the proceedings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik presented the budgetary demands,which were passed by a majority of the members of the House. The 30 budgetary demands included Rs 81.4 crore for the Vidhan Sabha, Rs 321.63 lakh, Rs 290.72 crore, Rs 152.87 crore for elections, Rs 2238. 92 crore for revenue and general administration, Rs 35.19 crore for excise, Rs 15.19 crore for public service commission and Rs 9,450.77 crore for education, sports youth welfare and culture.

Talking to reporters later, Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said the assembly conducted business for over 31 hours during the six-day session.

Out of a total 630 questions asked during the session, 81 were rejected while 138 answered, he said. —PTI