U'khand Again Witnesses Upsurge In Fresh Covid Cases, 1 More Fatality

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,949 (Revised data after reconciliation with ICMR's) on Saturday as 81 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,442 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 421. The state's toll rose to 1,692 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,394 (Surprisingly, yesterday's figure was 1397!). Total number of patients treated and cured today was 29. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.38 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 42 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Tehri Garhwal followed with 29 and 5 respectively. That apart, 4 cases were detected in Nainital, 1 in U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.