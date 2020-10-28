U'khand: Accused In Double Murder Case Arrested

Haridwar: The main accused in a double murder case was held here on Tuesday after being shot in the leg by the police as he tried to run away.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj said the murder of a retired BHEL employee and his wife has been solved with the arrest of Satender, the main accused in the case.

His accomplice Vipin was arrested some time ago, he said.

The two accused had allegedly stabbed to death Prahlad Aggarwal and his wife Gayatri after barging into their house in Shivalik Nagar in Ranipur area of the town with the intention to loot earlier this month.

Giving details of his arrest, the SSP said Satender was shot in the leg as he tried to run away when ordered by policemen to stop near Suman Nagar.

Both the accused hail from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. —PTI