Two Crushed To Death As Boulders Fall On Truck In Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Two persons were crushed to death when heavy boulders fell on a dumper truck at a road construction site in the district, an official said on Tuesday.

The driver and cleaner of a dumper truck engaged in transporting raw material for the construction of a stretch of an all-weather road were killed on Monday evening when heavy boulders fell from the hillside on the vehicle at the site near Gurna temple, Pitgoragarh SDM, Tushar Saini, said. The bodies were extricated from under the rubble late in the evening by SDRF personnel, he said. The deceased were identified as driver Navin Kumar (25) and cleaner Suraj kumar (20), the official said. —PTI