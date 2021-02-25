Trivendra Rawat Inaugurates Women's Commando Force, Smart Cheetah Police Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated the Women's Commando Force and Smart Cheetah Police of Uttarakhand here.

The chief minister honoured Commando Instructor Shifu Shaurya Bhardwaj, Military Officer Rubina Korky, PTC Narendra Nagar Instructor Hitesh Kumar, Commando Inspector Neeraj Kumar and, trained women police commandos. Rawat said, "Uttarakhand Police has joined the squad of women commandos today. Uttarakhand has become the fourth state in the country where a squad of women commandos has been added in the police department." "The women police commandos have been given solid training," he added.

Thanking Shifu Shaurya Bhardwaj, who trained the commandos, the CM said that Bhardwaj gave this training only on a request and he didn't take any monetary benefit in return. "It is necessary to teach elementary self-protection measures to the girls studying in schools and colleges. It is necessary to give motivation to the daughters, this is the need of society. They should have knowledge about self-protection. It is our endeavour that in the times to come, we should train daughters from the point of view of self-protection," Rawat further added.

The 22 women commandos trained in the Police Line in Dehradun showed many self-protection stunts. On the occasion, he paid tribute to the two policemen who died during the disaster in Chamoli district. Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli, Chairperson of Women's Commission Vijaya Barthalwal, Military Safety Advisor to Chief Minister Lt (Retd.) JS Negi, Secretary Home Nitesh Jha, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar and officers of police were present. —ANI